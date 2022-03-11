Top 10 Notre Dame spring story lines through the prisms of the assistants
Tommy Rees peeling back the curtain last month of the hiring process of Notre Dame’s seven new football assistant coaches was fascinating in itself.But it also shined a light on how committed the 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news