Tommy Rees turns down LSU, other Irish coaches to remain at Notre Dame

The dominoes are falling for Notre Dame. Wednesday night, sources confirmed to BlueandGold.com that Marcus Freeman is expected to become Notre Dame’s next head football coach. He will be joined by some familiar faces. In a video released by the Notre Dame football Twitter account, Tommy Rees told Fighting Irish players Wednesday night that he’s staying in his position of offensive coordinator. Sources also confirmed to BlueandGold.com that tight ends coach John McNulty and running backs coach Lance Taylor, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Chris O’Leary will keep their current position on staff. Defensive line coach Mike Elston tweeted that he is ready for his 12th straight year at Notre Dame, too.

Rees reportedly had the opportunity to join former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly at LSU. Pete Sampson of The Athletic reported Rees would have received a $400,000 raise to become the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. But Rees just couldn’t do it. “I love you guys, I love this place, I believe that we can win a national championship here,” Rees told the Irish. “And I’m committed to doing everything we can to get to that point.” Rees continued, “I know it’s been a hell of a week for you guys. It’s been a hell of a week for a lot of us who are a part of this place. But this is where my heart is. My heart is with you guys. I care too much to leave this place. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win a national championship.”

Rees will stay with the Irish and hold the same position in 2022.