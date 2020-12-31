Once Tommy Rees made the choice, Brian Kelly prepared himself for the inevitable.

In 2015, after a one-week NFL career, Rees decided to dive into coaching. And when he did, Kelly — his coach at Notre Dame from 2010-13 — was going to make good on an old promise and hire him. Not down the road, once he climbed the ladder, put in some years and paid his dues. Soon.

“I was going to make sure I got him back to Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “I saw him grow so much. I saw a guy that, when he decided he wanted to be in coaching, had a keen understanding of relationships with coaches, peers, staff, and understood the difference between being a player and coach.”

All that before he really was a coach.