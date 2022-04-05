 InsideNDSports - Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Wide receiver Branden Lenzy tries to catch a pass while heavily covered during a recent Notre Dame football spring practice.
Wide receiver Branden Lenzy tries to catch a pass while heavily covered during a recent Notre Dame football spring practice. (Jeffrey Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insidendsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-april-6-2022-12808.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at insidendsports.com late Wednesday afternoon. Notre Dame Football Live Chat will run weekly during spring football, through the end of April.

{{ article.author_name }}