Eric Hansen: Let's get rolling.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re having a great week. I’m sure you’re excited for the beginning of spring practice. With the unfortunate news that Brandyn Hillman will not be enrolling at Notre Dame, it seems likely that the staff will go to the transfer portal for help, but it also seems necessary that someone will need to switch to safety for the spring, who do you think is the most likely candidate? Clarence Lewis, Ryan, Barnes, and what has happened to Philip Riley? In an unrelated question, given Al Golden’s subtle flirtations with the NFL, it seems like he may partially be out the door at Notre Dame. Although this probably won’t affect his coaching for the year, do you think this will result in him being less invested in recruiting? As always thanks for hosting the chat and your awesome insights.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie, thank you for your awesome questions. Oklahoma State transfer safety Thomas Harper is coming off shoulder surgery as is early enrollee Adon Shuler (more recently), so the numbers will be down in the spring. That does mean a lot of reps from freshman Ben Minich, whose speed may allow him to be an asset early in his career. I don't know that you'd want to move someone just for spring and then move them back, but if ND commits to it for the longer term, then trying CBs Clarence Lewis and/or Ryan Barnes makes sense. The loss of Hillman really affects the 2024 roster and beyond more than 2023. ND needs promising young safeties, because the roster is top heavy and is about to turn over.

As for Philip Riley, he would have to have a transformative spring to even get in the two-deeps at corner. ... As for Al Golden, I think it's more the NFL flirting with Al than the other way around, though I believe his listened and listened intently. And he's got to figure out if his future is with the NFL as a coordinator or in college as a head coach. The whole NIL/transfer portal combo is making the NFL look more inviting for some college coaches/assistants. ... I do know he's invested in recruiting. Just got off the phone with someone who talked to him today about how fired up he is about this cycle's linebacker prospects and getting after them.

Eric Hansen: Speaking of Marie, I promised Tom from Sister Lakes, Mich., I'd answer this question this week if I got Marie's permission, so here it is:Hi Eric, Here’s a different question for your chat. I’ve been intrigued for some time now by another regular chatter. And that’s Marie from Atlanta. She always asks very good questions and knows her football. I believe many of us would be interested in her background without giving away identity. Is she a ND alum? Did she grow up watching ND football with her dad and brothers? How did she gain all that knowledge? I hope this doesn’t come off chauvinistic but truly in admiration.

Eric Hansen: And here is the answer in Marie's own words:

Wow, that was an awfully nice question. Of course you can pass on a little information about me. I think you know I am a Notre Dame grad and that I played a sport at Notre Dame. I was there prior to the opening of the Gug, and my guess would be that the different sports teams intermingled a little bit more back then just because of the lack of space. All of my football knowledge does come from my father. My dad worked a lot, and quality time with him was spent either playing sports or watching sports. My brother and I would always watch college football games with my dad, and Notre Dame was his favorite team and then became my favorite team.

My dad was not a graduate of Notre Dame, so I never attended an actual game until my freshman year of college, and I remember having an amazing time. I would also add that I don’t think there’s a better university in the country to be a student-athlete.

Eric Hansen: A couple of footnotes. Marie is not her first name. She is in the medical profession and she was (and probably still is) a very good tennis player.

Jim Tal from Valley Center, Calif.: Greetings Eric. As always, these chats are very much appreciated. Thank you so much for providing such a forum. Because of the numerous coaching changes, is there any legitimate concern about the staff meshing together as a group? From the outside, it seems possible this many changes could cause enough disruption to result in greater uncertainty and lesser success on the field.

Eric Hansen: Hi Jim. I think the concern might be greater, just because of how long it took for the coaching carousel to play out with ND's coaches. It's a big difference hiring someone in early January versus hiring someone in March. But that challenge can be overcome. Only twice (besides his initial staff) did Brian Kelly add more than two assistants in an offseason. One was before the 2012 season and the other was before 2017. One of those teams played for a national title and one improved by six wins over the previous season. I think the other positive is Gerad Parker inviting collaboration. He can then better take advantage of two additions (Gino Guidugli and Joe Rudolph) who have more coordinator experience than he has.

Irish Mike, Altoona, PA: Hi Eric from snowy central Pennsylvania! The Nittany Lions just started Spring practice yesterday which has me anxiously waiting for the Irish to do the same! Now that Marcus has assembled a premier coaching staff with his guys what is your win/loss prediction for this season? Also, as ND lost some top-notch coaches who Freeman fortunately was able to replace admirably, as well as several flirting with other jobs do you see a continuation of the exodus by assistant coaches to pursue other opportunities?

Eric Hansen: Hi Irish Mike. As long as Notre Dame hires good assistants and as long as the team is successful, other teams -- both college and NFL -- are going to have interest in those assistants. It's both a challenge and also a blessing and I do see it continuing.

Jeff - Elyria, OH: Do you see any of the RB's transferring out after the spring game? There is an awful lot of back's and not enough carries to go around, thoughts?

Eric Hansen: In this day and age, I wouldn't rule out a transfer in any position group. It's just the way of the world. There are six running backs, and none of them have expiring eligibility when you add in Chris Tyree's COVID-exemption year. I think the playing time issue can be alleviated if Tyree moves full-time to slot receiver. We'll find out soon if that's a possibility. Once Jadarian Price is fully recovered, it's going to be tough to keep him off the field. Logan Diggs and Audric Estimé are established 1 and 1A. That leaves Jeremiyah Love, who you can bring along slowly, and Gi'Bran Payne. Payne is the one who will have the biggest challenge in the fall to find carries, I would think. Could you move someone to safety? Perhaps, but there's not a natural fit there.

Brandon from Arizona: Can any young LBs see the field early and often? Also a review of DL depth? #goirish

Eric Hansen: So let's start with young linebacker question. I'd throw six players into the young category -- junior Prince Kollie, sophomores Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler and freshmen Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter and Jaiden Ausberry. I'm assuming Junior Tuihalamaka's role at DE will be full time or close to it this spring. He could always move back to middle linebacker. So, the path of least resistance is rover, That's especially true if Jack Kiser follows through and challenges Marist Liufau (and Kollie) at Will (weakside) linebacker. That's where the logjam is. There's an open spot to back up JD Bertrand at middle linebacker. Another wildcard is a new LBs coach in grad assistant Max Bullough.

Of the young guys, Kollie is probably the most ready, but Sneed is surging and is an ideal skill-set fit at rover. Should Kiser stick at Will, it opens up the rover lane too for Ziegler and Ausberry. Bowen is a natural Will, but could back up at MLB. Or the Kiser/Liufau/Kollie option who finishes third in that race, could also back up at MLB. As far as defensive line depth, I'll publish our projections at all positions on the depth chart next week. If you've got a more specific question about the depth, I'd be happy to entertain it.

Mike from Rochester, N.Y.: Hi, Eric and Tyler, I really enjoy your YouTube program and the live chats, keep up the great work! With the unexpected loss of Brandyn Hillman, is there anyone in the other position groups (LB, WR, CB) who would get a serious audition at Safety? Or is the portal the more likely place to find immediate help? Why are they struggling to recruit great talent for this position after they did such a great job developing Kyle Hamilton and putting him in a position to demonstrate his incredible ability?

Eric Hansen: Mike, thank you. We appreciate you watching. I do think dipping into the new portal pool that enters May 1-15 is the most likely outcome to fill that safety spot. Ideally, it's an underclassman who can thread the needle and get through admissions, because the bigger need is a future starter in 2024 or beyond, not a starter this year. They need depth in 2023. As I mentioned earlier, there are candidates in the safety ranks and numbers at RB (but not natural fits), but none of those potentially work as well as the portal. Safety has been a weird recruiting journey. ... It looked like they were going to get five-star Peyton Bowen in the most recent cycle until it didn't. They're had some highly rated prospects in Derrik Allen and Houston Griffith, who never lived up to the hype. The Brian VanGorder years of recruiting safeties was a lost few years, but he's long gone. The 2024 cycle is super critical for that position, but I think the portal will be used again perhaps next year.

Tanker, Dulce NM: Hi Eric, happy march madness week to you. Two players i dont hear much about but see as valuable pieces are Keanaaina the DT and Walters at safety. Keanaaina seems to be a stout road grater sort specimen and Walters to me seems like a physical alley player with athleticism who can provide a thumping, tough presence at the second level or maybe even evolve into a rover type player if he fills out a bit more. Any word on their respective progress or what to expect this year for both players?

Eric Hansen: Hi Tanker. Let's start with Aidan Keanaaina. At 6-3, 323, there's no one quite like him on the Irish roster. He fits the traditional 3-4 nose guard role, and there's value in that even if ND is primarily 4-3. The question he can answer in the spring is long-term health coming off knee surgery last spring. If there's been continued progress health-wise and football-wise, then he's someone who can help. Justin Walters looked good in practices as a freshman and has kind of disappeared. He doesn't get mentioned in short-term or long-terms plans at safety. That's not a good sign for someone hoping to climb the depth chart, but we'll see.

Chris in Albuquerque: Hey Eric, A great morning to you and all on this board! I need some good ND football news...any? It feels like not a week goes by without something negative happening. It feels like this administration could use a swift kick in the pants. I also cannot imagine what Coach Freeman is hearing with the negative recruiting that happens on the trail. Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Hey Chris — back to back questions from New Mexico. I love it. We addressed this on Football Never Sleeps last night, how some of the recent news legitimately strikes a nerve and how some of the narratives get hijacked and are either embellished and just flat out misreported in some corners of the Web. So some good news? Recruiting will pick up again in full forced with lots of new offers (Friday) and big-time visitors coming into South Bend in late March and virtually all of April. I really like the new coaches coming in on offense, Joe Rudolph and Gino Guidugli. I think Sam Hartman at QB is going to be everything he was advertised to be, and I think he'll make Tyler Buchner better. And I think Marcus Freeman can handle the negative recruiting and do well to use it to his advantage.

Jeff from Phoenix: Hey Eric, I have a few questions about ND QB recruiting. CJ Carr committed for the 2024 class last June. Do you see a 2025 QB committing to ND that soon or even this summer? Are they starting over with the change from Rees to Parker?Can ND afford to be more patient for the 2025 cycle? Also, the hot topic around CJ Carr last year was potential ‘reclassification’ to the 2024 class, and that idea faded fairly quickly. Has ‘reclassification’ been mentioned for any 2025 recruits at any position or was that largely speculation about a very unique situation? Thanks and Happy St Patrick’s Day.

Eric Hansen: I have a hard time seeing ND getting an elite 2025 QB by this summer. For one, Tommy Rees' departure was like a reset button. I'm sure the 2025s need time to get to know Gerad Parker and Gino Guidugli. You'd think they would want to see that offense in action too before making a decision. Notre Dame has offered just three in that class so far -- Bryce Underwood (a five-star and the No. 3 player overall in the class), Antwaan Hill (No. 68) and Ryan Montgomery (97). There may be more coming this Friday with ND's big Pot of Gold offer blitz. ND can afford to be more patient provided CJ Carr sticks, which I believe he will.

Reclassification nationally generally happens with quarterbacks, but there are other positions who will do it. Safety Sonny Styles (Lorenzo's younger brother) did it at Ohio State, for example. I don't see it happening with any 2025 recruits ND is pursuing. Carr's situation at the time was unique. The Irish looked like at the time they might not get a QB in the 2023 class and the portal was a crapshoot. Then, they got Kenny Minchey for the 2023 class at the 11th hour and struck gold in the portal with Sam Hartman. ND's preference is for early enrollees but not THAT early. Happy St. Patrick's Day to you as well.



