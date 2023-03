Eric Hansen and Tyler James discussed safety recruit Brandyn Hillman being released from his National Letter of Intent by Notre Dame, if the Irish need to make another safety addition to the roster, what obstacles Notre Dame is facing in competing for a national championship and the five most intriguing people entering spring football.

Tune into "Football Never Sleeps" weekly through the Blue-Gold Game.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Rivals photo

Pictured: Brandyn Hillman