As far as WSBT, I think I can say we'll have a relationship with them this coming season. I'm not sure how much I will be on the air, but we're working on the details/schedules, etc. As soon as we figure it out. I'll pass it along. Thanks again for asking.

I got an assistant from fellow-chat-head Tim from Pleasant Prairie, Wis. : Regarding the Big Ten TV deal question as it relates to Notre Dame and NBC, this is from an article by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg from last August: "Bevacqua said NBC remained "in constant contact" with Notre Dame during negotiations about obtaining a Big Ten rights package. He added that NBC will continue to broadcast some Notre Dame night home games, which would replace the Big Ten prime-time game on those weeks" The full article is here .

Eric Hansen: Larry thanks for the feedback on the podcast and Football Never Sleeps , and for listening to the Blue-Gold radio broadcast on WSBT this past Saturday. ... Let me start with your NBC question first, then circle back to your other question.

Larry from Topton, Pa.: Hi Eric! It was great to hear you back on the WSBT airwaves!! I miss the days when I could listen to EH five days per week. It even caused me to reload the station's app for a day. Be sure to let your loyal fans know if there are any more radio hits coming. Now for my question: With NBC picking up Saturday night Big Ten games this year, does that mean no more home night games for ND going forward? (with the Ohio State game a likely exception). Love the Podcasts that you and Tyler do, and Football Never Sleeps! Thanks Eric.

Eric Hansen: Hi Ron, and thanks for tuning in. I think Steve Angeli moves better than Jack Coan (and probably is a better runner than Drew Pyne as well). I think he could develop into a thrower like Coan, but he's not there yet. He's a guy with a really solid floor and a questionable high ceiling. If you're defending ND with Angeli starting in 2023, you're back to loading the box and forcing him to win games with his arm. I don't think he can consistently do that against the better teams on ND's schedule at this point.

Ron from Dover, Del.: Again, Hi Eric. I wasn’t able to join you and Tyler last night but listened this morning to Football Never Sleeps . Good podcast. You talked about Steve A as the back up now for the team at QB. Would you consider him to be a clone of Jack Coan without the experience?

I've been one of Tyler Buchner's most stubborn supporters/believers, but even I admit there's risk with him. Three starts into his career, he's got tantalizing potential, but he is a risk. Hartman minimizes the risk and his production matches his potential. ... A postscript, had Buchner asked my opinion (and he did not), I would have told him I thought being around Hartman would be a great thing for him in his development and that he likely would be the starter at ND in 2024.

To me the answer is yes to Hartman being worth it, particularly with the way he conducted himself in helping Buchner feel staying was an option, even though Buchner didn't ultimately select that option. The two biggest shortfalls in Notre Dame arriving on the College Football Playoff stage and making noise there has been at quarterback and speed at wide receiver. Hartman and the young wideouts on the roster this season give Notre Dame that kind of ceiling for the first time. Should Hartman perform as expected, it shines a positive light on offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and QBs coach Gino Guidugli for future QB recruits, starting with the 2025 class.

Eric Hansen: Hi George. I love this question. And to be clear, because Tyler Buchner accrued a medical redshirt year in 2022, he actually will have three years potentially with Alabama. So in taking Sam Hartman , you could argue you lost multiple years of both Buchner and Drew Pyne . Of course, if Sam Hartman doesn't come, it doesn't guarantee the loser of the Buchner-Pyne competition or Steve Angeli necessarily would have stayed. So, the bottom line is this: In the transfer portal era, any decision you make regarding quarterbacks is likely to have ripples.

George from El Segundo, Calif.: Eric, hope all is well with you and yours. Is one year of Sam Whitman worth more than two years of Tyler Buchner? Your input, please. Thank you.

Jim, Boston MA: Hi Eric, I hope all is well with you and thank you for doing the chat as always. With the flurry of portal activity this week I have mixed emotions. On the one hand I am frustrated that the current portal model makes the transfer process so easy and really encourages a kind of a soft, competition averse mentality for athletes and provides them with an escape pod to enter at the first sign of adversity. On the other hand I feel it kind of identifies the athletes with this mindset and filters them from your athletic program which I view as a net positive ultimately. The previous transfer model of having to sit for a year really separated those with legitimate transfer needs versus soft players who want to turn tail and run for perceived greener pastures rather than buckle down and grow. My question is where you fall on this ideological spectrum and if you think the portal has a material impact on the locker room and unit cohesion.

Eric Hansen: Hi Jim, thanks for joining the chat with your question. A few thoughts come to mind. First, there may be self-correction to the heavy portal traffic after a couple of years. We really haven't gotten to measure the benefits and negative consequences other than anecdotally so far. From my own anecdotal rolodex, I could write a book about players who pushed through their early urges to transfer, stayed patient and were grateful later on they made that choice. Scads of them. I'm not sure I encountered any, certainly not man, players who regretted not transferring when they had the chance.

That doesn't mean all the players hitting the portal are losing out on some great life lessons. But I think some of them are. ... Your question, though, was about locker room cohesion, etc. I think over time if you live in the portal, if you don't recruit and develop most of your players, you risk losing your program's culture OVER TIME. But I think a certain amount of roster churn is healthy, particularly of a player already has his degree and has a chance to find playing time elsewhere.

Jake Saratoga Springs: Would you agree that Buchner to transfer is actually a good thing for the upcoming year, Hartman getting all first team reps in practice.

Eric Hansen: No, I don't think it's the best thing for him or for Notre Dame, but I understand his decision. Sam Hartman was going to get all the No. 1 reps he needed whether Tyler Buchner was here or not. I think the positive for this summer is that this is now his team and he can use his great leadership skills instead of holding them back a bit and trying to walk a fine line between newcomer and leader.

Mwgat Muzaffar, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Hi Eric, who will be our WR1 in Dublin?

Eric Hansen: Hey Mwgat. Welcome back. I haven't seen you on here since my SB Trib days. My pick for WR1 is junior Jayden Thomas, though I think Tobias Merriweather has that kind of potential.

Matt J, Santa Rosa Beach, FL: Watching Sam Hartman play in the spring game, it looked there were a few plays where one of two things happened: 1)The ND offense is incorporating some slow mesh into what they do because SH is comfortable doing that, or 2) SH just got back on the field and instinct took over and he went back to that footwork? Based on the actual play calls, I thought it looked like the second one cause the slow mesh footwork/timing didn't really fit the play. Do you have any insight on if the slow mesh is something they're planning to incorporate? Or was this just SH falling back into the footwork he is used to and something he's going to have to continue training his body and his feet over the summer and in camp to get away from? Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Hi Matt. There's another question in the queue that's very similar to your observation. I did not notice it, but I wasn't watching Sam Hartman primarily on EVERY play. Sometimes I was watching the line/pass rush. Sometimes I was watching a wide receiver matchup. Maybe there was a play or two with his RPO where he was a bit more deliberate, but it was not to the point I witnessed when I watched Wake vs. Clemson and Wake in its bowl game last year. I do not think it's something ND would incorporate, at least not with any regularity. I don't remember being critical of his footwork. In fact, I was rather impressed about that part (and the rest) of his game. I do plan to rewatch the game next week, and I'll look for that and certainly ask Gerad Parker about it next time we get a chance if I do see it.

Jim Tal from Valley Center, Calif.: Eric, best to you from rural California. Sorry you don't have very much to write about, yeah, right! Listen, give the speed with which everything went down, it's hard to believe that something wasn't in the works with Buchner prior to this week. If so, wouldn't this constitute some kind of tampering if communication was going on between Buchner and Alabama while spring practice was going on? I'm sorry but something about this whole set up doesn't feel right or totally on the up-and-up. And do you think Buchner was in any way assured by Rees and crew that he would probably be the starter this coming season? Thanks as always.

Eric Hansen: Hey Jim. Best to you from semi-rural Indiana (there's a cornfield at the end of my street). To be fair, there wasn't much difference in how this was handled and how Sam Hartman-to-ND was handled ... and many others. It's pretty typical for a player, especially a QB, to reach out to a school through third parties to gauge interest. So, Hartman knew he was very interested in ND before he was in the portal, though there was no guarantee he was actually coming until he committed. Tyler Buchner surely knew Alabama's interest as well, but probably needed to see the campus and meet people in person before he was ready to fully commit. Given Nick Saban's hold over the Alabama program I can't imagine Tommy Rees told Buchner he was assured to be the starter, but he could honestly assess his chances based on three months on campus. Buchner still needs to learn the system over the summer and win the job in August. Here's how I would imagine TB looked at it: If he goes to Alabama he has a good chance to be No. 1. If he stays at Notre Dame, he has a 0% chance of being No. 1.

Bill from Milford, Conn.: Thanks Eric - if Hartman goes down - god forbid- I Angeli as prepared & as capable as Buchner was. Or will there be a big drop off

Eric Hansen: Hi Bill. You can't ignore the drop in experience and the narrower skill set. Where Angeli MAY be better MAYBE is not being prone to the Pick-6 kind of mistakes. Given some dramatic and unexpected summer transformations I've seen in the past (Tommy Rees after his early enrolled semester, DeShone Kizer after his freshman year), I am not ruling out significant improvement, but I still have a hard time seeing him in August where Tyler Buchner is now in terms of development.

Robb, Durango: Eric, How do the RB's split carries this fall? Seems like depth chart reads Estime, Diggs, Payne/Price. Who ends up #3 on the list?

Eric Hansen: Don't forget June-arriving freshman Jeremiyah Love, too. That's five very good ones. Look, running backs get banged up, so you can't leave yourself exposed. At the same time, it's unusual having this many really excitng and ready backs all on the same depth chart. I think Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs will get most of the carries. If Jadarian Price is healthy, he's No. 3. I really like his future. I think Gi'Bran Payne is No. 4 and Love comes in as kind of a Swiss Army knife who can give ND another wide receiver and can get involved in the return game potentially if they can't find enough carries for him this year.

Jim, Oakwood, OH: Hi Eric, What a discouraging way to end the positive vibe from the BG game with the portal transfers of Buchner and Kollie after Styles’ decision on the eve of the game. Each was a surprise in light of the positive comments you and Tyler published from your chats with coaches regarding their Spring performances. Oy vey! The challenge for any coach to build roster depth these days never ends. Have you heard anything about whether or not the new NCAA President is preparing enforceable rules for NIL matters? I'd like to compliment you and Tyler for your extensive player in-depth articles these last 4-6 weeks. Great writing and depth! The stories of family support, the player's hard work throughout the years and their sacrifices really reflect well on them - team culture I guess - and show their strong character. Thanks to you and Tyler for telling us their stories. Be well.

Eric Hansen: Jim. Wow. Thank you. ... To your question. Unfortunately for new NCAA president Charlie Baker, the old regime did or didn't do just enough (depending on the situation) to render the NCAA fairly toothless when it comes to enforcement (yeah, that is kind of an awkward metaphor). Baker has made a good early impression with his ideas and his connections with people who might be able to make a difference, which is Congress. That's where we are with this at this stage.

Jeremy from Goshen: Hi Eric, I am looking for some clarification regarding Tyler Buchner, my favorite player to watch. Does the "Do not Contact tag apply to reporters only? Or does that tag apply also to more teams who might want to talk to him? If it's that latter, does that mean he already knows what teams he wants to consider? If you were playing the Vegas odds, what chances do you give him of returning to ND?

Eric Hansen: Jeremy, I realize you submitted your questions before the Tyler Buchner news broke, but the first part of it amused me (in a good way), so I wanted to address it. The "Do not contact" tag actually IS NOT for the media, though I don't know of anyone in the media Tyler really wanted to chat with in the last 48 hours. It was for schools not to contact him. Generally, when a player has that tag, they have narrowed their options and aren't interested in expanding them. Of course, they can later change their mind, but I haven't seen that happen.

Ced Walker from Saginaw, Mich. Since Tyler Buchner entered the portal, let him stay in the portal. Let's get Steve Angeli ready for the backup at QB. Dod bless. The Golden Standard. Rally. We are ND. Go Irish. Love thee Notre Dame, our Mother. Pray for us.

Eric Hansen: Well Ced, I think that's exactly what Marcus Freeman, Gerad Parker and Gino Guidugli must do, is get Steve Angeli AND Kenny Minchey ready. They also must consider whether bringing in another QB via the portal makes sense.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed covering the game. Which player on offense and which player on defense surprised you the most? On a scale of 1 to 10 how surprised were you that Buchner entered the transfer portal? How do you think ND will handle quarterback roster management moving forward? Will they look for a QB in the transfer portal right now to be a backup in 2023, will they go to the transfer portal in 2024 for a starter, or would they even consider taking two quarterbacks in the upcoming recruiting class just to add Depth? If they do end up going to the transfer portal for a back up in 2023 and/or a starter in 2024 how do you feel that affects QB room morale? As always thanks for your great insights and hosting the chats.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie. I'll go with the easy questions first. My pregame surprises were Gi'Bran Payne and Nolan Ziegler. Most postgame surprises from the Blue-Gold Game were Jaden Greathouse and Jaiden Ausberry. So, a good day to be a Jaden/Jaiden. I know some people in my business don't like to admit when they've been surprised, but I'll be honest, on a scale of 1 to 10 as you laid out, I was an 7.3 when it came to Tyler Buchner. ... As far as what I think ND should do? I think they can wait through the 2023 season to figure out what they're going to do for the 2024 season. They need to see how Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey develop as well as get a read on where CJ Carr is before he arrives next January.

For now, I think ND needs to at least do its due diligence when it comes to a portal QB as a potential backup. Ideally, you'd be looking for a one-year rental. But they don't have to commit to that ... just look, see what's available and then weigh the costs and the benefits to the QB room. For 2024, no I would not go out and recruit another 2024 high school prospect. But I'd measure where Carr, Minchey and Angeli are in December, and look in the portal then if it makes sense.

Fred from Richmond: Eric, As always love your column and insights on Notre Dame Football. Watching the Blue Gold game it was evident that Buchner was outclassed by Hartman. I was really surprised how poor he threw the ball and his pocket presence was quite literally terrible. I know it’s a practice game but it felt like Hartman’s presence rattled him, what’s your thoughts on his play. One more thing to add watching Carr play at the elite 11 was scary good and I believe that it could have played into Buchner entering the potty.

Eric Hansen: Thanks Fred for the compliments and your observations on CJ Carr ... and that's the first time I've heard the portal referenced as the potty, but I guess the experience ends up that way for some. ... Tyler Buchner's play in the Blue-Gold Game was surprising. He didn't play in it last season, but he did as a freshman in 2021 and looked pretty poised. Again, Buchner being in a red jersey, where being touched rules you down. doesn't play to his strengths or his instincts, but his sketchy decision-making was startling. The Buchner I had seen in previous practices didn't resemble the guy I saw last Saturday. Maybe not so much Sam Hartman's presence as him putting pressure on himself.

Don from Phoenix: I thought the portal would ruin CFB. This is wild. I'm friends with a former ’Bama athlete. Can’t wait to get his take on all this. Never thought an ND QB would go to Alabama and have a shot to start. Will you have an opportunity to talk to coach Marcus Freeman?

Eric Hansen: I believe I/we will have that chance. Just not sure how soon. The sports info staff and Marcus Freeman have been great about access. … I think I mentioned this earlier, I'm not sure what the portal will look like a couple of years from now, but in the moment it feels like what my kids would have brought home from the grocery store had I ever left them alone for a weekend and put them in charge of things (which never happened, much to their chagrin).

Tom from Kennesaw, Ga.: Eric, I am really interested to see how the TE rotation works out this season. What "packages" and situations do you think will be best suited to Evans, Staes and Raridon? I'm guessing the freshman would not be ready to contribute. Thanks.

Eric Hansen: I think Gerad Parker will keep a lot of what Tommy Rees was doing with the multiple tight ends, but just use it more sparingly, given the formational/personnel variety an improved and deeper wide receiver corps affords the play-caller. Eli Raridon and Holden Staes have worked so hard on their blocking any of the three could be the traditional inline tight end. I think Raridon, if his speed fully returns, is the top candidate to flex out. Don't forget Kevin Bauman in that mix and Davis Sherwood in his fullback-ish role. I think that's a lot of bodies for freshman Cooper Flanagan to jump over, probably too many to make a dent this year.

Stan the Stancake man from Virginia: Hello Eric. - Shared some "light and fluffies" with my family this past weekend and thought of you. Here's the deal, if ND keeps going to the portal in search of a quarterback, it seems to me the team will begin to lose trust among those already on board, including Lloyd's grandson, as well as potential future recruits. Wouldn't it make sense to recruit at a high level and develop those in house instead of looking for immediate answers in the portal. Reminds me of George Allen's mantra, "The future is now!" Don't you think that the fix would be temporary and the culture, which Coach Freeman so ardently strives to build would fall by the wayside?

Eric Hansen: Hi Stan. Notre Dame has not recruited AND developed QBs at a consistent or high level in some time. So, it had to come to this. But CJ Carr is the kind of prospect who can change that pattern. I think that's the goal. Marcus Freeman's philosophy is to build from high school recruiting and fill holes with the portal, and I think that's reasonable. I understand your take, and I think too much portal dependency wouldn't work at a place like Notre Dame for a number of reasons, including a much narrower field of players who can make it through admissions as a transfer. ... Wait, did you say pancakes?

Tom from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric, hope all is well in SB. OK, TB goes to Bama and things don't work out as he had hoped. He looks at ND's QB's for 2024 and decides he is better than anyone in the QB room and wants to return to ND. 1) Can he return and 2) Do you think Freeman would still think it a good idea for him to return? Thanks for all your info. Go Irish!!!

Eric Hansen: Tom, do you realize how crazy that question would be just two years ago and is completely not crazy now? 1) Yes he can by rule, though I believe he would have to have his degree to do so for the 2024 season. 2) It depends on who Tyler Buchner has become as well as how Angeli/Minchey/Carr develop, with Carr still doing that at the high school level. 3) Would I bet on it happening? I like what little money I have too much to do that.

Jerry M. from Dallas, Texas: Eric, the news just came across that TB has committed to play for Alabama. It feels like ND is turning into a farm club for Alabama. TB just had to wait one year to be assured of being a starter for at least one year, maybe two. Do all clubs (other Alabama) face this?

Eric Hansen: Hi Gerry. I hope I understand your question. Had Alabama poached Sam Hartman, had there been a run of starters transferring to Alabama, then you might be able to make the farm team analogy. In the portal era, backups want to play and GENERALLY don't have the patience to let that play out in a longer time frame. Alabama AND Notre Dame are desirable transfer destinations, because kids want to win and get to the NFL.

Ryan mars pa: Eric what do you think about the play of Jordan Greathouse and Gi’Bran Payne in the Blue-Gold Game? Both looked good to me, Go Irish.

Eric Hansen: You and I were looking through the same lens, Ryan.

Tom from Sister Lakes: Hi Eric, College football has now become 13 days a year of joy and 352 days of bad storylines. Everyone rightly gripes about the real or imagined abuses of NIL, but the transfer portal is now becoming a big negative as well. We've gone from a few good ideas of letting the players make some money off their name and giving them a bit more freedom to transfer to a mess with the current state of NIL and the portal. I know we ended up in this situation in part because of weak leadership at the NCAA and recent court cases. My questions to you is: does the NCAA have the authority to change the rules regarding NIL and the portal or will it actually take an act of congress to fix this mess? Whether the NCAA and its members could actually agree on a solution is a different issue.

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom. It's a lot of change to take in as a fan. To your question, the NCAA can change or emphasize or modify the NIL rules all it wants, and it has. It just doesn't have the power to enforce any of that. Because it lets states make NIL laws (and hardly universal in their scope and intent), it really does come down to an act of Congress to fix. And yes, getting that high on the agenda and getting people to agree is a challenge. At least Charlie Baker has some experience in that realm.

Bill from St Joe, Mich.: Hi Eric. I agree with an earlier chatter that it was good to hear you back on WSBT Radio…you certainly were missed! I haven’t yet run across where I could watch the Blue & Gold game replay. Do you happen to know? I missed a lot of line play which I would like to focus on.

Eric Hansen: Thanks Bill. I think it's available on Fighting Irish TV. I KNOW it's available on Peacock. Here's the link for Peacock subscribers: https://www.peacocktv.com/signin?return=%2Fwatch%2Fplayback%2Fevent%2FPCKSLE%3AReplay-5003531%2F19552585-a067-3294-9f2a-c3ede7adedce%3FgroupParent%3D7079e9a6-5d73-11ea-b96d-4341cd024f6c

Jim from Rochester, Mich.: Go Cubs! First time back from the older days Eric. Loving your new role. How surprising was the Kollie move and was it simply a matter of depth or a desire to fit a scheme more like what Lea is running at Vandy?! Take Care and hope Spring comes soon!

Eric Hansen: Hi Jim, and thank you. Someone asked me just before he hit the portal and I termed it as a coin flip. I would have not have been surprised at all had he been healthy the last third of spring practice and that resulted in no more of a role for him likely in 2023. But those final practices did not play out. And that's why I was less sure about the transfer. For Prince Kollie, it was a numbers game. I wrote this previously, he didn't help himself by taking so long to embrace the concept that just being a great athlete isn't enough. He also was hurt by really just being a fit at weakside linebacker. Nolan Ziegler, for instance, was versatile enough and open to playing middle linebacker and he was really impressive in that No. 2 role this spring. There are just too many bodies at Will/Weakside linebacker and there are no guarantees for Prince. Made strides, yes. Promising future, yes.

He has options beyond Vandy, but it makes sense. There's Clark Lea, who recruited him, believed in him. There's a schematic fit. It's closer to home.

Frank from Royse City ,Texas: Eric, any updates on grad transfers that ND is interested in joining the team? It appears that they will be far below the scholarship limit.

Eric Hansen: Hi Frank, I think we'll start to hear and share those names once the portal closes on Sunday night. That's also when we'll know if there are any more departures from ND.

Dmitri, Portland Maine: Hi Eric, how do you view the high profile transfers, and can you touch on Kollie specifically? Is it more a testament to the talent and youth emergence within the program or something else? He is a player I am high on so that one stings a bit from where i am sitting but wondering if you can offer any additional insights for context regarding his leaving..I feel there are two schools of thought regarding the high profile transfers.. 1. The Goolsby: hit the panic button, proclaim the sky is falling, say you've heard vague rumblings that the locker room is hurting, say the coaches are inept and have lost the way, so on and so forth... 2. The Non-Goolsby: players who have left had their opportunities to compete and their departure highlights the influx of talent and future promise within the program and it should be viewed as a sign of program strength versus a pain point. Thoughts? Goolsby is a good kid, just [kidding] ;)

Eric Hansen: Hi Dmitiri. I just hit on Prince Kollie. There's a wealth of talent at linebacker, at all three positions. The present and future is bright. ... To your team chemistry question, let me leave Mike out of it, please, and not just because he can break both of us in half. I didn't hear/read that and I don't want to interpret this third-hand. So to your question, I would go with the teammates being largely supportive of the transfers and knowing they're leaving for an opportunity to play right away and not because they're sick of the South Bend weather. ... No, the sky isn't falling.

Norris from Singer Island FL: What percentage of graduate transfers into the football program, actually receive a graduate degree? Kudos to those who do, and to the undergraduates who leave early and later come back to finish up!!

Eric Hansen: Given that a lot of those master's programs are two years and the players are often here for just one, the percentage isn't high. Also, there's been a trend toward taking non-degree-seeking classes for players with a legit NFL future. It helps them devote more time to football, film study, recovery, etc. There are exceptions.

ND's first grad transfer in football, Cody Riggs, got his MBA in a year. Worked his butt off. Jack Kiser is already in grad school and will get a master's. ... And JD Bertrand's older brother, John Michael Bertrand from baseball, earned two master's degrees in the two years he was at Notre Dame. He's playing pro baseball now in the Giants' farm system.

Greg from NYC. Hey, Eric. Always love your chats. My question relates to special teams. Is Notre Dame playing with fire having so many players sharing jersey numbers? I still cringe when I think of the 2012 season ending differently if ND was flagged for having both Chris Brown and Bennet Jackson wearing the #2 on Pitt’s missed field goal in OT.

Eric Hansen: Greg, thanks for your persistence. The bug in this program is the enter button. ... I do remember the Pitt game you referenced. Generally, but not always, the shared numbers don't prompt that kind of accounting, but with so many starters on special teams, they do have to be careful.

Mike McFadden, Williamsport, PA: Hi Eric, I am certain I read an article a few years ago where president Fr. Jenkins and AD Jack Swarbrick together indicated if the NCAA permitted players to be paid for playing football that Notre Dame would go down to D3 football. Well, players are getting paid now & ND is still D1. Regardless, has there been any discussion/movement that you know of and/or are you in favor of, "going back to the future"? That is, the NCAA would encourage the American free private enterprise to start a 18-23 age minor football league in a city near you. Run the league exactly like the current NCAA D1 is setup. At the same time, all D1 college teams would have no scholarships for tuition or books or meals, no NIL, just fun college football as it has been for years! NCAA D2 and D3 football are currently very successful without all this transfer portal stuff. It is a minor league setup now. I am getting tired and bored of college football, IMO. Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Hey Mike. There are two very different articles. Father John actually was a very early proponent of name, image, likeness -- in its intended form. ... What you probably are referencing are comments regarding players becoming employees, with unions, etc. That's where Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick were drawing a hard line.

Denny from Beaverton Or: Hi Eric; I did not see the game but listened to you on the radio. Curious what the story might have been if Sam was the Blue and Tyler the Gold QB's. However my question deals with the Defense. (Maybe the Gold defense should be our #1 defense). With this being Al Golden's second year there should be less stumbles and we hopefully we will be much stronger. I don't remember how we rated on overall defense last year or even in Freeman's last year as DC. My expectation would be that we should be rated higher this year and hopefully in the 10-20 range. Do you think this is feasible this year? Four months to Dublin! Eric I look forward to your insights and will miss the weekly chats.

Eric Hansen: Thanks Denny. Remember there was a player draft (though there were some predesignated selections), so theoretically the teams should have been equal. And it wasn't like Steve Angeli was gashing the Blue defense when he took over for Hartman. ... I am very encouraged by what I saw from the ND defense this spring. If the D-line can continue to make strides and the safety depth situation is resolved, I believe ND will be better defensively than last season.

Joey G. Philadelphia,Pa: Hi Eric, Wow! What a difference a week makes. Last week I told you I wasn't buying the Buchner hype. And did Buchner prove me right. Buchner looked disinterested and his demeanor showed someone that looked overwhelmed. Hartman will have that effect on a lot of QB's who try to compete with him head to head. I love Hartman's enthusiasm! Also love the way he took command of the offense. This offense finally has a QB who knows what he's doing. And will incorporate everyone into the offense. Buchner hitting the portal was a blessing! ND doesn't want players who don't want to compete. Time to move on and look forward to fall camp. With the summer arrivals coming I'm really interested to see Brenan Vernon do you think he has a chance to see action in 2023?

Eric Hansen: Joey G, I'm going to let your mini-rant stand and just go to your question. Yes, I think Brenan Vernon has a path to early playing time if he shows up ready to go mentally.

Tom from Toronto: Hi Eric, sorry to be late to the party. I think that your sense that Tyler Buchner needed more seasoning was right on. When I heard that he was sacked on his first play in the Blue/Gold game I thought that was not a good sign. While I wish him well at Alabama, his decision may be a blessing in disguise. Do you agree? Thank you again for your great work.

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom, and thank YOU. I'm not sure I see it as a blessing for him ... unless he wins the job at Alabama and helps the Crimson Tide to the type of success those fans are used to. I think Tyler Buchner could have really benefited from being around Sam Hartman for a year. He certainly did by being around him for 3 1/2 months.

Pete, Naples FL: Eric, great coverage of the Spring goings-on. I was thinking the NCAA should remove the word “commitment” from all recruiting language. Perhaps “reservation” is more apropos? With players entering the portal multiple times (e.g., Jurkovec), and others being forced into the portal (e.g., by Coach Prime), it feels to me like free agency on steroids. In the case of Buchner, who has 3 years of eligibility remaining, it’s like Jurkovec redux: shortsighted. In your view, how can the portal process be improved — for both the student-athlete (yeh right) and the team — so there is more stability with roster management and a renewed focus on player development? Or has that horse left the barn never to return? Thx.

Eric Hansen: Pete, thanks. That reservation concept is pretty clever. You may want to go trademark that. I wish I had thought of it. The NCAA has attempted to help with the roster management by creating the two windows for football (the dates are different for basketball and other sports). That way the departures are compressed and there's time to replenish your own roster if there are unexpected departures. Unless there becomes a trend of not-so-happily-ever-afters, there may not be a self-correction coming in future offseasons. From a Notre Dame standpoint, it would help if there was a happy medium in play for a wider swath of student-athletes in good standing to be able to transfer into Notre Dame.

Jeff from Phoenix: Hey Eric! Where exactly is ND with securing a transfer safety? Seems like this has been overshadowed by the TB/QB news. Are there 2-3 solid candidates that could contribute AND survive the admission process? Thanks-

Eric Hansen: Hey Jeff. We'll know more after the portal closes on Sunday. This is another instance where not being able to take a sophomore or junior (in most cases) hurts, because that's what would be ideal. Someone with experience and multiple years of eligibility, because ND has an urgent long-term need as well. Likely, they'll end up with a one-year rental and have to do this all over again next year, depending on whether Watts and Henderson stay beyond their senior seasons.

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric, Lots to say. Thanks for hosting and giving us the forum to do so. Last week I wrote that I hoped every player would find the right decision for himself pertaining to the portal. And I asked you what position groups might have players enter the portal. You were right on Prince K. So far no OL or DL portal entries. And then there is Lorenzo S (not surprised) and Tyler B (surprised). I heard so much even from Sam Hartman about how well TB was playing especially on the move. Yet in the BG game they kept him in the pocket. And it seemed he could not find receivers. In the bowl game I saw TB find receivers. Does Parker's et al Off. less suited for TB? Is that the biggest reason to test the waters? Second the 2021 recruiting class has lost to my count 13 players (not all to portal) and has one on mission out of 27. Was this class over rated? Is this a sign of how the portal will play every year for those not playing? Or a sign of Freeman's finger on the talent he wants going forward?

Eric Hansen: Hi Len. I'll let your commentary stand and just get to your questions. No, I do not think Gerad Parker's offense would have been less-suited than Tommy Rees'. In regard to 2021, some of its business as usual for the portal era and some of it was a tough cycle for schools to evaluate prospects and vice versa. Because of the COVID restrictions, for instance, safety Khari Gee committed without ever having been to campus and enrolled in June on his first trip to campus. There weren't the in-person visits, the national camps and combines. Some states didn't play in the fall of 2021, so there wasn't a way to confirm what you saw on old tape. I think there will be roster churn every year, but there has been for a while. Not all of that is bad.

Eric Hansen: OK, I am going to have to cut tf off there. Thanks for all the great questions. Still lots happening with the draft, with the portal, etc., so we'll do it all over again next Thursday at noon EDT.