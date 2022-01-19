Time to submit your questions for Thursday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back — but on a Thursday (noon EST), and at a new home (insidendsports.com). The chats will continue intermittently until spring practice starts, then will move into weekly mode.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-jan-20-2022-12255.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at insidendsports.com late Thursday afternoon.



