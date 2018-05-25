Notre Dame has lost its top target at the tight end position to an SEC program.

On Friday, Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald three-star tight end Luke Deal announced his commitment to Auburn over Notre Dame, Michigan, NC State, Clemson, Ohio State and several others.

Deal, Notre Dame's No. 1 tight end on the board in the class of 2019, took an official visit to South Bend over the weekend of April 16, but in the end, Auburn's proximity to home won out.

Notre Dame has a few tight ends left on the board, including recently offered Erick All out of Fairfield (Ohio) High, but with two signees at the position in each of the last two classes, a tight end in 2020 may be more of a priority for Notre Dame going forward.

Saturday morning, Blue & Gold Illustrated will take a look at the remaining tight end targets and where Notre Dame stands with each of them following Deal's decision.