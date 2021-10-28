Three things to know about Notre Dame's Week 9 opponent, North Carolina

Notre Dame and North Carolina will grow plenty familiar with each other by the end of next year.

Saturday's game in South Bend (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC) is the second of three straight meetings between the Irish and Tar Heels from 2020-22. Notre Dame won the first, a 31-17 victory in Chapel Hill, N.C. last November. The two will see each other next September as well at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The first matchup pitted a pair of top-20 teams against each other. This one features No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) against unranked North Carolina (4-3, 3-3 ACC), which began the season in the top 10 but has fallen out thanks to three losses to sub-.500 opponents.

Here's a look at three things to know about the Tar Heels.