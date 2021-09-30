Three things to know about Notre Dame’s Week 5 opponent, Cincinnati

Cincinnati will leave South Bend sometime Saturday evening assured of a $1.2 million payment from Notre Dame no matter this weekend’s result.

The No. 7-ranked Bearcats (3-0), though, want nothing more than to get the check and the win when they come to Notre Dame Stadium for a top-10 matchup against the No. 9 Irish (4-0) Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here's a look at three things to know about Cincinnati, which is coming off an open date and most recently played Sept. 18 when it won 38-24 at Indiana. The Bearcats are currently the only ranked team on Notre Dame’s schedule.