In the days since Mike Brey announced Thursday he would be stepping down as Notre Dame’s men’s basketball coach, Brey made time to speak to all three of the program’s 2023 class signees and their parents.

His message to them? Give us a chance.

“They’re disappointed, but there’s kind of the understanding of the business,” Brey told reporters Saturday. “I told them I’m here for them to help them as a resource. But my No. 1 theme with the parents was just don’t knee jerk. Just finish your high school season.

"Let us get in the process of hiring a new coach and you have to meet with him. You have to meet with the new guy, and I think they’ll do that.”

Three-star shooting guard Brady Dunlap may still end up meeting Notre Dame’s next head coach, but he doesn’t intend to do so while still signed with the Irish. Dunlap told Inside ND Sports on Tuesday night that he requested his release from his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame.

“Due to the announcement of Coach Brey’s retirement, I have requested my release from Notre Dame and will open my recruitment,” Dunlap wrote in a statement shared with Inside ND Sports. “I want to wish Coach Brey well and thank Coach Antoni Wyche for all of his efforts in recruiting me.”

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS