Rivals released its initial Top 100 for the 2021 class, and Notre Dame was well represented. Three of Notre Dame's four 2021 commits were named to the Rivals100 list. The highest ranked player is Notre Dame's most recent commitment, Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher, who checks in as the No. 14 player in the country and the No. 3 offensive tackle. Fisher committed to Notre Dame on June 15, the same day he won offensive line MVP honors at the Lineman Camp in South Bend. He picked Notre Dame over offers from programs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and many others.

Notre Dame's first commitment in the 2021 class was San Diego (Calif.) The Bishops School quarterback Tyler Buchner, who jumped on board in March. Despite playing just one quarter of his sophomore season, Buchner cracks the list at No. 52 in the nation and the No. 7 pro-style quarterback. Buchner being in the list despite an overall lack of experience speaks volumes about how analysts view his raw talent. It could also indicate an opportunity for him to skyrocket up the rankings if he can stay healthy and turn his talent into production. The 6-2, 195-pound quarterback received scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA among many others.

St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio committed to Notre Dame on the same day as Fisher, and he joins his future teammate in the Rivals100. Rubio was ranked the No. 81 player in the land and the No. 8 defensive tackle. Rubio was named the MVP of the Notre Dame Lineman Camp on defense. The 6-5, 280-pound defensive tackle earned offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State among others.

All three commits were ranked as four-star recruits. Notre Dame in the only program with three Rivals100 commits in the 2021 class. In fact, no team has more than one commit in the initial top rankings. To read the full release Click Here.