After five Notre Dame commits found themselves in the latest Rivals100 for the 2020 class, three more Irish commits landed in the Rivals250. That means eight of Notre Dame's 10 position player commits are ranked in the Rivals250. The addition to the Rivals250 is Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis linebacker Jordan Botelho. Botelho was an unranked four-star recruit in the previous rankings, but he jumps up to No. 214 in the latest installment of the Rivals250.

Like 2016 signee Daelin Hayes, Botelho is listed as an outside linebacker but is being recruited by Notre Dame to play drop end. Notre Dame's first commit in the month of May was Lake Forest (Ill.) High School four-star defensive end Rylie Mills. The 6-5, 270-pound defender fell six spots but remains firmly entrenched in the rankings at No. 161 in the country. Mills is also ranked as the No. 10 strongside end in the country. He is the first Rivals250 end to pick Notre Dame since Khalid Kareem signed with the Irish back in 2016. One of Notre Dame's first commitments in the 2020 class was Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic tight end Kevin Bauman, who dropped 10 spots to No. 121 in the country. Bauman is the No. 4 tight end in the entire country according to Rivals.

Notre Dame has landed two of the four top tight ends in the country, joining Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic star Michael Mayer, who ranks No. 71 in the country. Notre Dame is the only team in the nation with two Rivals250 tight ends. It would mark the second time in four years that Notre Dame landed a pair of Rivals250 players at the position.

NOTRE DAME TARGETS

A number of Notre Dame targets also found themselves in the Rivals250. Oak Park (Mich.) High School cornerback Enzo Jennings fell 10 spots to the No. 122 spot in the country. Another cornerback - Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep four-star Major Burns - was unranked in the previous Rivals250, but he checks into the latest installment at No. 165. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep four-star linebacker Cody Simon also made an appearance in the Rivals250, checking in at No. 187 in the nation.

Simon is the younger brother of Notre Dame rising sophomore linebacker Shayne Simon, who was also a member of the Rivals250 back in the 2018 class. Notre Dame extended a spring offer to Arlington (Texas) High School athlete Jahari Rogers, a fast-rising recruit. Rogers made his first appearance in the Rivals250, going from unranked four-star to No. 189 in the nation. Lufkin (Texas) High School safety Jerrin Thompson also went from unranked into the Rivals250. Thompson is now ranked as the No. 201 player in the nation.