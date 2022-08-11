Three months in the making: Irish offer next 2023 WR target Taeshaun Lyons
Taeshaun Lyons has learned a few things about himself over the last year. And patience might have been the most important.Last year, Lyons entered his high school junior season only having caught t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news