Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Texas State 7v7 Championships
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in College Station, Texas this weekend for the State 7v7 Championships.
Here are his thoughts on Notre Dame targets at the event.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news