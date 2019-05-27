News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 19:28:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Pylon 7v7 Championships

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Gfka6efbjqg8va3cyvwd
Notre Dame recently offered Mississippi defensive back Caleb Offord.

The Pylon 7v7 National Championships were held this weekend, and Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in Atlanta for all the action.

Get his thoughts on Notre Dame targets at the event below.

