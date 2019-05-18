Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Orlando Scandrick 7v7
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in California on Saturday and watched a trio of Notre Dame targets in action at the annual Orlando Scandrick 7v7 tournament.
Here are his thoughts on each recruit.
Four-star La Habra (Calif.) cornerback Clark Phillips had a really impressive day. He played a lot of off man but also showed his ability to get physical with receivers despite his lack of size. Phillips has tremendous makeup speed and great natural instincts. He’s still a little on the raw side, but his ceiling is certainly high. When matched up with elite 2021 wide receiver Beaux Collins, Phillips didn’t see much action come his way. I had some questions about Phillips being a boundary corner as opposed to a nickel, but he passed the eye test in the 7v7 setting.
Speaking of Beaux Collins, the mega recruit from St. John Bosco (Calif.) was as advertised. While he didn’t necessarily get a chance to beat Phillips 1-on-1, he was a major factor in that game against La Habra. He stretched the field from the slot and proved impossible for safeties to come up and cover 1-on-1. Collins showed off his tremendous catch radius and athleticism as he caught a deep ball over the middle and got in the end zone late in the contest. Earlier in the day, Collins was that true outside threat that I expect him to be at the next level. He is as impressive of a young receiver as I’ve seen.
This was actually my first time seeing big-time 2021 Mater Dei (Calif.) Cristian Dixon in action. While I lived at his high school last year during the Bru McCoy recruitment, Dixon just transferred there from Diamond Ranch (Calif.) this offseason. Dixon is still getting used to the level of competition, but you can easily see why he is one of the best receivers in the country for next cycle. Dixon checks the boxes from a pure athletic standpoint, and he knows how to stretch the field on the outside. Dixon got behind defenses for a couple of touchdowns and helped open things up for his teammates over the middle. With USC quarterback commit Bryce Young slinging it for Mater Dei, Dixon is in store for a huge junior season.
