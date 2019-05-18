California wide receiver Cristian Dixon is a top priority in 2021. (EJ Holland)

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in California on Saturday and watched a trio of Notre Dame targets in action at the annual Orlando Scandrick 7v7 tournament. Here are his thoughts on each recruit.

Four-star La Habra (Calif.) cornerback Clark Phillips had a really impressive day. He played a lot of off man but also showed his ability to get physical with receivers despite his lack of size. Phillips has tremendous makeup speed and great natural instincts. He’s still a little on the raw side, but his ceiling is certainly high. When matched up with elite 2021 wide receiver Beaux Collins, Phillips didn’t see much action come his way. I had some questions about Phillips being a boundary corner as opposed to a nickel, but he passed the eye test in the 7v7 setting.

Speaking of Beaux Collins, the mega recruit from St. John Bosco (Calif.) was as advertised. While he didn’t necessarily get a chance to beat Phillips 1-on-1, he was a major factor in that game against La Habra. He stretched the field from the slot and proved impossible for safeties to come up and cover 1-on-1. Collins showed off his tremendous catch radius and athleticism as he caught a deep ball over the middle and got in the end zone late in the contest. Earlier in the day, Collins was that true outside threat that I expect him to be at the next level. He is as impressive of a young receiver as I’ve seen.