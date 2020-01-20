Thoughts On Notre Dame's Recent Football Offers
As of Monday afternoon, the Fighting Irish have sent out eight new offers in the past week. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the recent offers dished out by the Notre Dame staff.
New 2021 Offers
The Skinny: Notre Dame dipped into the state of Texas and offered one of the best prospects in the Lone Star state when the Irish delivered good news to Tunmise Adeleye, who Rivals ranks as the No. 43 prospect in the land and No. 4 strong side defensive end. Adeleye visited Notre Dame last fall and continued to keep in contact with the coaching staff. The offer finally came, and as Mike Elston turns up the heat to find a strong defensive end in the 2021 class, you'll be hard pressed to find many better prospects than Adeleye. He could play strong side end or even slide inside with his size and strength. Adeleye moves very well for a guy his size and is a smart football player.
