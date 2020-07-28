Notre Dame’s final game of the 2019-20 season was an early-round Wednesday night ACC tournament romp of Boston College on fledgling ACC Network, merely a murmur as the lid blew off on the inevitability of a sports shutdown.

Mike Brey, though, sees some long-term value in that 80-58 win. He has good reason to hope it’s a snapshot of what may come in 2020-21.

“It was really next year’s team that played so well,” Brey said. “John Mooney was exhausted and in foul trouble and was sitting on the bench. The only difference was T.J. Gibbs instead of Cormac Ryan. Next year’s team was playing really well together, going for it, having fun. Then we got cut short.”