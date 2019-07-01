News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 21:38:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Notre Dame Commits From The Opening Training Camp

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Mmp8i3rvobu1x7maxvxz
Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer impressed at The Opening Finals.

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in Frisco, Texas for the training camp portion of The Opening Finals.

Here are his biggest takeaways from watching Notre Dame commits in action.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}