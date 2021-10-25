Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s win over USC

Notre Dame’s two-minute offense sparked benched starter/unexpected rescuer Jack Coan and lit the wick on a 32-29 comeback win Oct. 9 at Virginia Tech.

Coan led a pair of scoring drives in the final four minutes, both played at a higher tempo out of necessity. Notre Dame saw his comfort in those moments and at that pace and decided to stick with it. The Irish weren’t in position to ignore possible answers at quarterback anyway. Sure enough, they rolled out the up-tempo offense from the first snap of Saturday’s 31-16 win over USC.

“Having that high tempo offense, we talked about it in our meetings today, we have it when we need it, so why go away from that?” junior running back Kyren Williams said. “Having that tempo creates a sense of urgency as an offense that we have to go get things done.”