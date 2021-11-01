Thoughts, observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina

The ability to put together sustained, lengthy drives wasn’t in Notre Dame’s toolbox for the first 5.75 games. Sure, the Irish mounted a few of them, but they were exceptions to the norm. They didn’t have the blocking infrastructure or quarterback steadiness to stay on the field for double-digit plays or march 70-plus yards with any frequency. From the opening game at Florida State until right before quarterback Jack Coan’s fourth-quarter comeback at Virginia Tech, Notre Dame drove 70 or more yards just nine times. Excluding kneel-downs, the Irish went three-and-out 20 times and averaged 1.8 points per drive in that span. That was with a steady (and scattershot) shuffling of three quarterbacks. Since Coan’s re-entry in Blacksburg, though, the Irish have scored 85 points on 20 drives (4.3 points per drive) with two three-and-outs and traveled 70-plus yards ten times. They have allowed two sacks and committed one turnover. The Coan and Tyler Buchner two-quarterback system feels clearly defined.

The offensive breakthrough is not only due to finding direction at quarterback and playing at a faster pace. It’s also a shift in method. Coan’s average time to throw has been 2.5 seconds or less in each of the last three games. His average depth of target vs. USC and North Carolina is 2.4 yards shorter than it was in the first six games (10.3 to 7.9). He has thrown just six passes that have traveled at least 20 air yards the last two weeks. He threw eight vs. Florida State alone. His lack of mobility no longer hurts the offense. Coan’s expected points added per pass was minus-0.04 through his first six games and is 0.34 in the last two, per Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash. An offense built around shorter, faster throws has unlocked a more consistent offense and helped a previously scuffling offensive line. Saturday’s 44-34 win over North Carolina was Coan’s best game since that opener and set Notre Dame’s season-highs in points and yards per play (7.7). Notre Dame’s initial desire to call long-developing runs and be a vertical-based offense mixed poorly with a struggling offensive line. This quick-strike, fast-release passing offense with fewer stretch run plays is less demanding on linemen and gives them a bit more margin for error. The first drive of Saturday’s game is a good illustration. It won’t be confused with strong blocking. Yet the leaks didn’t send the offense into a three-and-out or cause a substantial loss.

North Carolina had an unblocked second-level rusher hit Coan on the game’s first play. But Coan was already into his motion and connected with wide receiver Avery Davis for a five-yard gain that likely would have been larger had Davis not slipped. It was a simple read where Coan saw North Carolina’s defensive backs in off coverage and hit Davis on a quick out route. Five plays later, Notre Dame faced third-and-6 on its own 40-yard line. Coan lined up in an empty set, took a three-step drop and completed to wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. for seven yards and a first down. Austin was one of five pass-catchers in the pattern. It was a fairly stress-free conversion despite center Jarrett Patterson not picking up a stunting lineman and giving him a free run at Coan. A month ago, lining up on third-and-medium with only a five-man protection would have felt like malpractice. Even the three 20-plus yard downfield throws Coan made were delivered quickly. Coan would have had a long completion to freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. had Styles caught his (slightly underthrown) pass. Coan unloaded it on time to Styles, the third read in his progression. He first looked short to tight end Michael Mayer and saw him covered. He then saw Davis covered on a post route and a safety come down to help on it. He then let it fly to Styles, who he knew was one-on-one with a corner because the safety came up. With a reliable quick-hitter offense, Notre Dame has gone away from its frequent max protection sets. Running back Kyren Williams has pass-blocked a combined nine times in the last two games. He averaged 9.5 pass-blocking snaps per game in the first half of the season.

A creative screen game

Wide receiver screens fit right into the idea of getting the ball out quickly. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees called three creative ones worth highlighting. The first was Davis’ seven-yard touchdown catch for Notre Dame’s first points. It’s set up in part due to Buchner’s presence. His threat as a runner combined with a pulling guard and tight end going one way froze North Carolina slot defender Chris Collins, which gave Davis space to outrun him to the end zone when he caught Buchner’s pass. All he needed was one block from Mayer.

Wide receiver Avery Davis had a team-high five catches vs. North Carolina and caught a touchdown for the third straight game. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Styles picked up nine yards on a first-half screen pass from Coan that had a similar concept. Notre Dame’s line angle blocked one way and Coan faked to Williams, which caused the slot defender to pause again and give Styles one less man to worry about. Styles’ 40-yard catch-and-run on a screen in the second half was an RPO. One linebacker came up to fit a gap, another bit on the fake and slot corner Ja’Qurious Conley made a bizarre decision to break on the ball and ran himself out of the play. Styles had Davis as a blocker and easily outran a linebacker before safety Trey Morrison chased him down. Elsewhere, Coan’s 21-yard scramble and Austin’s drop on a first-half shot play contained screen fakes that helped open space.

Tackling problems

Stop North Carolina’s RPO game, and you just might stop North Carolina’s offense. Notre Dame can attest after it did so in a 31-17 win last year. The Irish by and large held it in check in this season’s matchup too. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell had four completions on seven attempts on RPOs for 63 yards and an interception, per Sports Info Solutions And yet, Notre Dame still gave up 34 points and allowed 7.7 yards per play.