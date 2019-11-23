Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

Defense

Once again the defense showed up and played in a dominating fashion. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea has done an amazing job getting this team ready each and every game this year with the exception of the Michigan game. For the second game in a row Notre Dame played a team ranked in the top five in the country in rushing and essentially shut them down. Junior running back AJ Dillon was the third leading rusher coming into the game with just shy of 1500 yards in ten games and Notre Dame held him to 56 yards on 14 carries. As a team, Boston College only gained 128 yards which is 160 yards below their average. They forced Boston College to throw way more than they wanted to because the Irish consistently took away the run.

For the second week in a row, senior Khalid Kareem had another outstanding game. He finished with 6 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. Not too bad of a day considering he was clearly playing banged up with an upper body issue for most of the game. He was consistently in the backfield and held the edge well all night.

Senior Ade Ogundeji had a career night as well recording two sacks, three for loss, and a forced fumble to go along with his six total tackles. He did a great job taking the fight to the offense and filling in when Kareem was out getting his injury assessed. He showed tonight why he will be a starter next season and there will be little to no drop off from this year’s starting group of defensive ends.