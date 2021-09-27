Thoughts and observations from rewatching Notre Dame-Wisconsin

Another week, another new wrinkle from Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

In a counter to Wisconsin’s run-oriented offense, Freeman unfurled a 4-4-3 defense on early downs in the No. 9 Irish’s 41-13 defeat of the Badgers Saturday. Sophomore vyper defensive end Jordan Botelho served as the eighth man in the box, lining up as a second-level player or on the line of scrimmage. He replaced safety Houston Griffith, leaving safety Kyle Hamilton as the lone deep player.

Botelho played 29 snaps, his first action on defense this year. Griffith played 31, but about half of those came in the fourth quarter when Notre Dame switched to its base 4-3 defense after taking a 24-13 fourth-quarter lead. At that point, running wasn’t a viable option for Wisconsin.