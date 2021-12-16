‘The World Is Talking’: Introducing Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class

The Fighting Irish media team outdid itself on National Signing Day.

The Notre Dame football account posted videos on Twitter throughout the day that were personalized to each signed recruit with anecdotes about them, funny actors, former Notre Dame football stars and a quick word at the end from head coach Marcus Freeman.

If you have any issues opening this page, it is because it has 21 YouTube videos, which may cause for slow loading. Try refreshing the page if issues persist.