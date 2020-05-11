Justin Alumbaugh estimates only a handful of the plentiful nicknames his Concord (Calif.) De La Salle High School football players give each other make their way to him. It’s for the best, he thinks. Let them have their jokes.

But a particular one bestowed upon Isaiah Foskey by a friend a few years back reached his ears and made too much sense. “The Equalizer” matched Foskey’s soft-spoken personality with his twitchy athletic traits and austere on-field demeanor. It’s a reference to a movie where one of Foskey’s favorite actors is an unassuming store worker who doubles as a deft vigilante.

“It’s Denzel Washington playing this guy who’s just quiet, but can turn and flip his switch in a matter of seconds,” Foskey said. “I’m low-key about everything. But when it comes to football, I’m all out.”