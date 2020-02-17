**BOXSCORE**

If Notre Dame wanted to entertain even the slimmest hopes of playing its way back into any kind of NCAA Tournament consideration, losing at home Monday to a North Carolina team that had lost five straight and 10 of its last 12 wouldn’t fit into the plan. It took a while to find the necessary urgency -- and some good fortune -- but Irish sophomore forward Nate Laszewski capped a ferocious Notre Dame comeback with a game-winning three-pointer from near the top of the key with two seconds remaining for a thrilling 77-76 Notre Dame win.

Irish sophomore forward Nate Laszewski nailed a game-winning three with two seconds left. (USA Today/Sports)

“I just shot it with confidence,” Laszewski said afterward, downplaying the importance of the shot and the impressive comeback it finished off. “When I shot it, I thought it was good. It’s an awesome feeling." Laszewski finished with 11 points and recorded his second critical buzzer-beater this season.

Laszewski’s three-pointer from the baseline against Toledo in November sent that game to overtime and set up a 64-62 Irish win. Down to Carolina by 15 points with eight minutes left in the game, the exhausted Irish — who played four games in the last nine days, including three straight on the road — didn’t quit and finally found the scoring touch that was missing in consecutive losses at Virginia and at Duke. In fact, until the final score, the Irish (16-10; 7-8 ACC) hadn’t led in this game since 38-35 early in the second half. “I give our guys a lot of credit,” said Irish head coach Mike Brey. “I thought we looked flat out there, exhausted, and maybe we probably were after that stretch. And we found a little something to finish.” They outscored the Tar Heals 13-3 in the last 4:13 of the game and held North Carolina (10-16; 3-12) to just one basket on its final seven possessions. “I thought our defense was fabulous the last six or seven minutes,” Brey said. “And then we had a number of guys wanting to take big shots.” Laszewski’s was obviously the biggest but without the second half work from guards T.J. Gibbs and Prentiss Hubb, no last-second heroics would’ve been possible. Coming off of two consecutive games where Gibbs shot only 2-of-18 and scored six total points, Gibbs hit some critical three-pointers during an 11-point second half. He finished with 14 points. For North Carolina, it had to feel like deja vu all over again. The Tar Heals have now lost six games this season when an opponent either hit a tying shot to send a game to overtime, or on a last-second game-winning shot in regulation.