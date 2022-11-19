In the notion that 25 seniors introduced before the game finally appear to be leaving behind something special, built on their shoulders.

In freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s school record-tying three interceptions. In sophomore running back Logan Diggs’ 122 rushing yards among ND’s 281 as a team. In junior Xavier Watts filling in for an injured Brandon Joseph at safety and looking the part every step of the way. Among other risers, surgers and first-timers.

South Bend, Ind. — On a day scripted for the Notre Dame football team to play to and play for its seniors, something even better unfolded Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium for the 18th-ranked Irish.

To interpret Notre Dame’s 44-0 waxing of Boston College on Saturday as a sort of watershed moment for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman would be a slap in the face to the jagged and disjointed nature of this Irish team’s growth curve this season.

But to minimize its significance would probably put you on the wrong side of history.

In a game that started in a deep freeze — with wind chills in the teens — and ended in a snow globe, Notre Dame’s ninth win in a row in the BC series, 28th successive regular-season win over ACC competition, and 19th straight November triumph at the very least is a template of the standard Freeman could only envision and talk about during an 0-2 September start.

Now it’s real and tangible, heading into another litmus test — next Saturday night at USC (10-1). And senior Isaiah Foskey, who broke Justin Tuck’s 18-year old career sacks record with his 25th on Saturday, personifies the journey that got the Irish to this point.

“He didn't come back just to break the record,” Freeman said of Foskey deferring the NFL dream for a year. “He came back to win a national championship. And you know what? He didn't win a championship this year.

“But what he did for this program and what those seniors did for this program to me will be the reason why we do win a national championship in an upcoming future (season).

“I told those guys last night in our last meeting, senior meeting, ‘Thank you,’ because they built the foundation. They really have built the foundation of what is to come. I'm glad he got a personal achievement, but what he did for this program in terms of those seniors, it's going to be really impactful.”

The impact was everywhere to see Saturday — offense, defense and special teams, though for the first time in six games the Irish didn’t block a punt.

Part of that was the defense’s fault, forcing five turnovers and foiling a fourth-down conversion attempt.

In fact, against, admittedly, a limited offense, the Irish defense shined the brightest and also put the ND offense in enough favorable positions that Notre Dame next weekend at USC will have a chance to become the first Irish team ever to score 35 points or move in six consecutive games.

On Saturday, they became only the second (joining the 1943 national champs) to do so five times in a row. And they had it in the bag before halftime (37).

The 173 total yards Boston College (3-8) labored for on offense were the third-fewest allowed by an ND defense since 2010, behind only 162 to Pitt in 2020 and 163 to Texas in the 2015 season opener.

BC senior wide receiver Zay Flowers, the most prolific wide receiver in Boston College history and 10th nationally in receptions this season, was a relative non-factor Saturday with three benign catches for 46 yards on seven targets.

And redshirt freshman QB Emmett Morehead, starting in place of the injured former ND quarterback Phil Jurkovec for the third week in a row, looked nothing like the player who put up a combined 660 passing yards and seven TDs — an all-time high by an Eagles QB in his first two career starts — in a near upset of Duke and an actual upset of a ranked NC State team.

Against the Irish he was 9-of-22 for 117 yards and the three picks by Morrison.

“I didn't play defense growing up, like, in elementary school really,” Morrison said. “I was a running back. So, yeah, just one (in high school). So, this is all new to me, but it's a blessing.”