The most significant ND spring postscripts to follow into the summer

In a question framed to elicit how Marcus Freeman planned to become a better head coach in the next 100 days on the job, his answer Saturday was decidedly on-brand. “Recruiting never stops,” Freeman said shortly after presiding over the Blue-Gold Game/spring practice wrapup at Notre Dame Stadium. “That’s the first thing. Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. Today’s recruiting. Tomorrow’s recruiting. Every day we have to recruit. And every coach has to have that mindset. We have to get the best players in the country that fit this place. “And so, that is an everyday responsibility, an everyday focus.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI1NDQ4ODM2OCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

And the No. 1 most significant postscript from Freeman’s first spring as Notre Dame’s head football coach. None of that will help the Irish go into Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3 and take out an Ohio State team likely to be ranked at least in the top 5. But it could affect the bottom line of the Buckeyes’ trip to South Bend, Ind., in game four of the 2023 season or ND’s trip to Clemson that November. Or a road game at Texas A&M to open the 2024 season, or a Shamrock Series date with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in 2026, when the class currently being assembled and sitting at No. 2 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings are seniors. Ultimately how Freeman evolves Notre Dame’s recruiting, as it hasn’t been since the Lou Holtz Era, will define him more than anything else. And in a way the 2022 season opener can’t — or shouldn’t, win or lose. He’s in it for the long run, not to make predecessor Brian Kelly look like he made a mistake. Freeman’s answer to Saturday’s post-Blue-Gold Game question didn’t end at recruiting. He mentioned the urgency of not waiting until August training camp to answer questions that should be, in his mind, handled in June and July. And that directly does address his and his team’s preparedness for the nation’s highest-scoring team in 2021. So do the rest of the Inside ND Sports’ perspective of the most significant postscripts to follow the Irish football program into the summer months.

Northwestern safety transfer Brandon Joseph (16) has taken on a leadership role since arriving at Notre Dame in January. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Leadership matters when nobody’s watching

One hallmark of Kelly’s post-2016 coaching makeover that Freeman held onto was ND director of football performance Matt Balis’ concept of building a strong football culture through strength and conditioning. That means the SWAT teams that foster offseason accountability, competitiveness and teamwork remained in place, though Freeman put his own spin on them. Freeman himself showed up at the players’ early-morning lifts this past winter and — he worked out. The assistant coaches were regular observers and interactors, another new wrinkle. Now, though, comes the stretch when coaches’ interactions with players are much more limited by NCAA rules. And the player leaders who emerged during Freeman’s first five months on the job will profoundly shape the team’s destiny in the fall. It was an emphasis of Freeman’s to develop the next wave of player leadership. How different this team looks, as in how evolved, in August than the final snaps of Saturday’s 13-10 Gold team victory will tell the backstory of what kind of leaders Freeman will carry into his first full season.

Tight end Eli Raridon (88), still rehabbing a winter knee injury, is one of Notre Dame's key roster additions set to arrive in June. (Zach Boyden-Holmes, USA TODAY Sports Network)

The impact of June arrivals

Notre Dame’s transfer portal pickups for June enrollment don’t figure to end with Harvard grad transfers, defensive lineman Chris Smith and walk-on punter Jon Sot. Wide receiver remains the top positional priority, but others could emerge, especially if Notre Dame gets too thin at a position group with possible attrition of its own between now and the May 1 deadline to be in the portal and be granted 2022 eligibility. Of the 10 June scholarship freshman arrivals, punter Bryce McFerson and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather have the least-impeded paths to early playing time in the fall. Long term, there’s a lot to like about offensive tackle Aamil Wagner. But don’t rule out players joining an already-crowded position group. If tight ends Eli Raridon and Holden Staes, for instance, are camera-ready, they’ll get a chance to compete for playing time. Same with cornerback Benjamin Morrison. The other June-arriving scholarship freshmen are running back Gi’Bran Payne, nose guard Donavan Hinish and offensive linemen Ashton Craig and Ty Chan. “The misconception is that if you come in early, it’ll give you a better chance to play,” Freeman said. “You know what, if you’re a guy that’s going to be able to play early — whether you come in, in June or come in, in January — we’re going to know.” The increasing hope would seem to be that freshman walk-on kicker Zac Yoakam might be one of those, given the late-spring accuracy issues of sixth-year veteran kicker Blake Grupe and sophomore Josh Bryan. New special teams coordinator Brian Mason made building depth and competition among the specialists through preferred walk-ons and transfers a priority once he was hired in January. And that may pay off sooner than later.



Former Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly shows off his new colors at an LSU basketball game on Dec. 1. (Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Sports Network)

Freeman can handle the LSU distraction