The Marcus Freeman file: How Notre Dame’s new head coach got here

Marcus Freeman minced no words when talking about his career goals last summer. He wants to be a head coach somewhere. In college. In the NFL. At his high school alma mater. Doesn’t matter. One day, he wanted to run his own program. He understood, though, getting that chance would require staying where his feet were and succeeding in his current job.

“How about I go as hard as I freaking can as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and see where it lands me?” Freeman told BlueandGold.com in June. “I’m in a great position. If I’m the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame for the rest of my life, I’m great.” It turns out, 11 months in the job landed him a promotion to head coach. Not back home at Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne High School. Not in the lower Power Five or Group of Five. No, at Notre Dame. He’s the big whistle after one season as defensive coordinator. How did the 35-year-old Freeman get here 12 seasons after starting his coaching career? Here’s an overview of his previous stops and playing career.

COACHING CAREER

Notre Dame (2021-present)

• Dec. 3, 2021: Hired as 30th head coach in Notre Dame history. • Jan. 8, 2021: Hired as defensive coordinator, replacing Clark Lea. In his first year, Notre Dame is tied for ninth in scoring defense (18.3 points per game), fifth in sacks per game (3.33), 19th in third-down defense (33.14 percent), fourth in red-zone touchdown rate (36.84 percent), 35th in yards per play (5.14) and 14th in opponent passer rating (116.16).

Cincinnati (2017-20)

• Dec. 13, 2016: Hired as defensive coordinator by Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, who was his position coach in college and gave him his first job in coaching in 2010. From 2018-20, Freeman’s defenses finished each season ranked in the top 25 in tackles for loss per game, top 15 in pass efficiency defense and held opponents to a 54 percent completion rate or lower. Cincinnati was top-15 in yards per play and scoring defense twice in that stretch. • Cincinnati went 31-6 from 2018-20, reached the Peach Bowl last season and ended 2020 ranked eighth in the AP top 25. Freeman’s 2020 defense was fourth in yards per play and eighth in scoring.

Freeman was named Notre Dame’s head coach on Friday. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Purdue (2013-16)

• Jan. 18, 2013: Hired as linebackers coach by Purdue head coach Darrell Hazell, who was his boss at Kent State and on staff at Ohio State during Freeman’s playing career. In four years in the role, he coached two linebackers who later became NFL Draft picks (Markus Bailey and Ja’Whaun Bentley). • Jan. 25, 2016: Added co-defensive coordinator to his title, splitting those duties with Ross Els. That season, Purdue was 117th in scoring defense and 102nd in yards per play. • Purdue went 9-33 and 3-24 in the Big Ten in Hazell’s four years, leading to his firing at the end of 2016.

Kent State (2011-12)

• 2011: Hired as linebackers coach by Hazell. Freeman coached two All-Mid-American Conference linebackers in his two years. Kent State went 11-3 in 2012 and reached the MAC title game.

Ohio State (2010)

• 2010: Hired as a graduate assistant and worked under Fickell. Ohio State won the Big 10 and went 12-1. Freeman earned his master’s degree in sports management at Ohio State in 2011.

PLAYING CAREER

NFL: Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texas (2009)

• April 26, 2009: Drafted in the fifth round by the Bears. Freeman did not make the team and was waived before the start of the season. He signed to the Bills’ practice squad, was released, then signed with the Texans' practice squad. He did not appear in a game. His career ended due to an enlarged heart condition discovered in a Feb. 2010 physical.

College: Ohio State (2004-08)

• A three-year starter at linebacker, Freeman was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2007 and 2008 for the Buckeyes. He won four conference titles and started two BCS Championship games. Fickell was his position coach in all five seasons. • At the 2009 NFL Combine, Freeman (6-0 5/8, 239 pounds) ran a 4.74 second 40-yard dash, vertical jumped 37 inches and did 30 reps on the bench press.

High School: Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne (2000-03)