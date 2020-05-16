Notre Dame has a pair of offensive line commitments from Avon (Ind.) High’s Blake Fisher and Chicago Marist’s Pat Coogan in the 2021 class.

The Irish are looking to add more highly touted prospects, and Richmond (Texas) Foster’s Reuben Fatheree is a longtime target for the Fighting Irish. He added Notre Dame to his offer sheet in May 2019, which is ages in the recruiting world.

In February, Fatheree, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 214 overall player, announced a top nine schools — Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.