The Latest On Notre Dame’s Pursuit Of Rivals250 OL Reuben Fatheree
Notre Dame has a pair of offensive line commitments from Avon (Ind.) High’s Blake Fisher and Chicago Marist’s Pat Coogan in the 2021 class.
The Irish are looking to add more highly touted prospects, and Richmond (Texas) Foster’s Reuben Fatheree is a longtime target for the Fighting Irish. He added Notre Dame to his offer sheet in May 2019, which is ages in the recruiting world.
In February, Fatheree, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 214 overall player, announced a top nine schools — Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
“It’s gotten more busy,” Fatheree said of the recruiting process. “Coaches have a lot more time to be on the phone with me — FaceTime and Zoom calls.”
Many prospects are pushing their commitment dates up, and while that is still a possibility with Fatheree, it does seem that any major decision in his recruitment is still a ways off.
“I was going to do some officials this summer, but with the coronavirus, we’re not sure,” he added.
