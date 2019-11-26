BlueAndGold

In our bowl projections article from last week, eight of nine college football websites predicted the Fighting Irish would play in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28. Only one had Notre Dame with the chance to win its first major bowl game in 26 years, the 24-21 victory versus 10-1 and No. 7 Texas A&M in the Jan. 1, 1994 Cotton Bowl. Sporting News was the outlet that saw Notre Dame facing Memphis in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 28, but they are changing tune. They too now have the Irish facing Kansas State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) in the Camping World Bowl.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish seem to be headed to Florida for a bowl game in December. (AP)

If the bowl projections end up accurate, then the Irish will be headed to the Sunshine State, which has been their most-traveled postseason destination. Notre Dame owns an 18-19 all-time record in bowl games, although only 5-13 since 1994, with no victories in any majors during that time. It had 10 such conquests from 1970-93, the most in the country overt that period, with seven of them coming against unbeaten and/or top-ranked teams. Of those 37 bowl games, 11 have been played in Florida: • 2-3 in the Orange Bowl in Miami. • 1-2 in the Gator Bowl held at Jacksonville. • 0-1 in the Champs Sports Bowl — which is now known as the aforementioned Camping World Bowl in Orlando. That defeat came in 2011 to Florida State, 18-14, after the Irish had built a 14-0 lead in the second half.