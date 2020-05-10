The Latest: Notre Dame Among Top Contenders For ATH Prophet Brown
The recruiting process has been very busy for Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail class of 2021 athlete Prophet Brown.
"It's been blowing up -- a lot of messages," Brown said. "Since we're not able to go on visits and talk in-person, there have been a lot of virtual chats. It's been good though. The coaches haven't been bugging me too much."
But other than the sheer amount of contact he's receiving from schools, not a ton new has changed in Brown's recruitment from before the quarantine era began in mid-March. He hadn't been able to visit any out-of-state schools before the special dead period began, and it's up in the air when recruiting trips will be allowed again.
The main schools contacting Brown are the programs in his top six that he announced March 27. Making the cut for the 5-11, 176-pounder was Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, and USC.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news