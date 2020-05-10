The recruiting process has been very busy for Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail class of 2021 athlete Prophet Brown.

"It's been blowing up -- a lot of messages," Brown said. "Since we're not able to go on visits and talk in-person, there have been a lot of virtual chats. It's been good though. The coaches haven't been bugging me too much."

But other than the sheer amount of contact he's receiving from schools, not a ton new has changed in Brown's recruitment from before the quarantine era began in mid-March. He hadn't been able to visit any out-of-state schools before the special dead period began, and it's up in the air when recruiting trips will be allowed again.