BlueAndGold - The Irish Huddle: Could Houston Griffith Return To Notre Dame Football?

The Irish Huddle: Could Houston Griffith Return To Notre Dame Football?
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather for the first Irish Huddle episode of the 2021 offseason.
Topics covered include Notre Dame being placed on a one-year probation for recruiting violations, the potential next star players at Notre Dame and safety Houston Griffith possibly taking his name out of the transfer portal.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
