The Gold Standard: Where Notre Dame Stands With Its June Official Visitors

Dallan Hayden is likely an Ohio State lean, but it would be foolish to count out Notre Dame just yet. He plans to visit Illinois June 4-6, Notre Dame June 11-13 and Ohio State June 18-20. We do not believe that Illinois is much of a contender, even though his brother plays there. This has been a Notre Dame vs. Ohio State for a long time, and he could absolutely love his time in South Bend and pick the Irish later this month. Again, Hayden is likely an Ohio State lean, but there’s optimism on the Irish side of things as well. His contact with running back coach Lance Taylor and Co. has been very good.