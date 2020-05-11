The Gold Standard: What They're Saying About Notre Dame's New Commits
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish landed two new commitments last week, and BlueandGold.com has the reaction from those who know the players best in this week's edition of The Gold Standard.
Bishop Hendricken Head Coach Keith Croft On Jason Onye
Notre Dame landed a defensive end commitment from Jason Onye last Thursday. Onye began his football career at Bishop Hendricken as a sophomore in 2018. His head coach, Keith Croft, discusses Onye below.
On Onye as a player
“He’s got a tremendous amount of upside and athleticism. He’s a big, tall, athletic kid, and he plays basketball. He definitely looks like a basketball player. He’s filled out a lot more now and has gotten bigger and stronger. He’s a defensive end who likes to get after the quarterback. He has a lot of similar attributes to what Kwitty Paye had, who is at Michigan now [from Hendricken]. They’re different types of players; Kwitty came in more polished and had played more football. Jason is still young to the game; he has a lot of upside. Similar to Kwitty, he’s just a really good kid – strong academically and really high character and a really good teammate.”
On Onye as a young man
“He’s a really, really good kid. He gets along with everyone on the team. I try not to throw this term around loosely, but there’s no red flags with Jason. He’s a high character kid; he’s polite, hard-working. Sometimes you have to tell him to be ‘The Guy’ and to take over this game and to want success. He’s very humble; he allows his teammates to go first. I think he’s going to be a great fit for Notre Dame. You enjoy coaching a kid like that. He’s got the star power, but his attitude is all about the team. He’s not a ‘me’ guy. I’m sure he gets that from his parents.”
