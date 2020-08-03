 The Gold Standard: What’s Next At Running Back For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 09:43:56 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: What’s Next At Running Back For Notre Dame?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the insider scoop on Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts in the 2021 and 2022 class, plus the latest on Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler in this week’s edition of The Gold Standard, presented by JFQ Lending.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior running back Nicholas Singleton
Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior four-star ball carrier Nicholas Singleton visited South Bend twice last fall.

What’s Next At Running Back For Notre Dame?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}