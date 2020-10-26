I made a trip up to Jonesborough, Tenn. on Friday to check out Notre Dame linebacker commit Prince Kollie in game action. Make sure to watch my video interview with him and his coach here. Below are my four final takeaways from the trip.

1. In my years of covering football recruiting, it’s not uncommon to see high school football recruits already looking ahead to college. They use their senior season to better themselves and get more footage out there so they can get more attention from coaches. Those aren’t bad things but often times the focus can be taken away from the here and now. This certainly isn’t the case with Prince Kollie.

His teammates at David Crockett H.S. mean everything to him and nothing about his attitude and drive has changed since he blew up as a recruit earlier this year and committed to Notre Dame in August. Friday night was the big rivalry matchup between David Crockett and Daniel Boone, and Kollie lives for it. He lives in a town of less than 6,000 people and will be on to bigger things in a short period of time, but he’s completely dedicated to those around him, and this is important to note because this is the kind of person you want in your locker room. He will have the same attitude when he’s at Notre Dame.