The Gold Standard: Scoop On Notre Dame’s 2022 Quarterback Offers
Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees was busy on Monday night, offering a pair of four-star signal-callers in the 2022 class.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on both quarterback prospects, plus a Q&A with a major offensive line target for the Fighting Irish in this week’s Gold Standard.
*** The long wait to see who Notre Dame’s first 2022 quarterback offer(s) ended on Monday night, when offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Co. dished out a pair of scholarships. Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steven Angeli received an offer, and as a kid from a Catholic school in New Jersey, he makes a lot of sense as someone who would pop to Notre Dame in the near future — and I’m already hearing positive buzz that it could happen.
