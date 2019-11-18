News More News
The Gold Standard: Scoop On 2021 WR Target; Weekend Recruiting Nuggets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has scoop from his time on the road in Atlanta, checking out 2021 Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Thomas, and reaction from Notre Dame's weekend recruiting visitors.

Don't miss this week's edition of The Gold Standard.

2021 WR Jayden Thomas is a big target for the Fighting Irish.
Nuggets From The Road: 2021 Georgia WR Jayden Thomas

I was in Atlanta on Friday to see Pace Academy take on Greater Atlanta Christian. The primary purpose of this visit was to see Pace's Jayden Thomas, a 2021 receiver who Notre Dame offered following the Virginia Tech game Nov. 2. Unfortunately, Thomas was out with a turf toe injury, but I still wanted to meet him and talk to his coaches. Here are nuggets from those conversations.

{{ article.author_name }}