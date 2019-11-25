News More News
The Gold Standard: Scoop From Notre Dame's Recruiting Weekend

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer runs through notes on a handful of prospects who visited Notre Dame over the weekend and shares his road recruiting nuggets from his travels on Friday in this week's edition of The Gold Standard.

California athlete Devin Kirkwood is the latest 2021 athlete to receive an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame Weekend Recruiting Scoop

*** Going into the visit weekend, there were zero prospects visiting Notre Dame who held offers from the Irish, and two recruits left South Bend armed with a new scholarship offer. Gardena (Calif.) Serra 2021 athlete Devin Kirkwood received an offer from the Fighting Irish before the game during a conversation with head coach Brian Kelly. Notre Dame invited out Kirkwood just last week, and he and his mom quickly set up a visit to see South Bend.

