*** Going into the visit weekend, there were zero prospects visiting Notre Dame who held offers from the Irish, and two recruits left South Bend armed with a new scholarship offer. Gardena (Calif.) Serra 2021 athlete Devin Kirkwood received an offer from the Fighting Irish before the game during a conversation with head coach Brian Kelly. Notre Dame invited out Kirkwood just last week, and he and his mom quickly set up a visit to see South Bend.