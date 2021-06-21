The Gold Standard: Scoop From Notre Dame’s Massive Recruiting Weekend

*** There’s a lot to unpack in this week’s Gold Standard following another huge recruiting weekend for Notre Dame, but I want to start with the biggest takeaway for me.

Folks reading this know how hard it is to have a group of employees in a company have the same vision and mindset for their business. Egos set in and people want to push their own narrative. From what I’m told about Notre Dame’s recruiting weekend, several prospects and their family members told me how everyone from Brian Kelly to the assistant coaches to the recruiting office down to student interns had the same mission and message. It resonated with the recruits and their families and was a big hit.

Now granted, this is exactly what Notre Dame wants and trained all of these individuals for, but everyone seemed genuine from what I was told. There was a strong feeling that Kelly is building something special and that he will do whatever it takes to win a national championship before ending his career at Notre Dame. Kids want to be a part of that.