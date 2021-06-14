The Gold Standard: Scoop From Notre Dame’s Massive Recruiting Weekend

*** We’ve been in an unprecedented time of recruiting with the pandemic shutting down all in-person contact between college coaches and high school prospects for 15 months. The ramifications of that dead period will likely go on for years. One side effect of it for the present day is that prospects who coaching staffs might normally think would commit at a specific time are not doing so, because they want to take as many visits as they can to get the full experience of the recruiting process after not being able to take trips for over a year.

This is the reason there was not any commitments during the weekend, but that certainly does not mean that there won’t be new pledges of the group that visited. For the most part, Notre Dame’s staff strategically brought prospects in for specific weekends based on how their board was set up, but their plans may need to adjust because prospects are not budging on pushing up their decision timeline and not taking other trips.