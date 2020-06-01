The Gold Standard: Notre Dame’s Big Three Offensive Targets; New FutureCast
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on three of Notre Dame’s biggest offensive targets, details his new FutureCast pick and has a quick Q&A with the father of an elite offensive line prospect.
Not a subscriber? Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60
Notre Dame’s “Big Three” Offensive Targets
*** La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter class of 2021 quarterback Tyler Buchner has been committed to Notre Dame more than 400 days ago, and he is rock solid with his Fighting Irish pledge. In an interview with him I conducted with him on a Zoom call last week (that I’ll be publishing on BlueandGold.com this week), I asked him what there still is to discuss with the Irish staff.
“The shift has been a lot less recruiting me because they don’t need to do that anymore,” he answered. “It’s been more of guys I can work on.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news