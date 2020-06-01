*** La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter class of 2021 quarterback Tyler Buchner has been committed to Notre Dame more than 400 days ago, and he is rock solid with his Fighting Irish pledge. In an interview with him I conducted with him on a Zoom call last week (that I’ll be publishing on BlueandGold.com this week), I asked him what there still is to discuss with the Irish staff.

“The shift has been a lot less recruiting me because they don’t need to do that anymore,” he answered. “It’s been more of guys I can work on.”