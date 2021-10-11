 The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football running back recruiting scoop
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 08:33:35 -0500') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Notre Dame running back recruiting scoop

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In this week’s edition of The Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest on Notre Dame’s efforts at running back in the 2022 and 2023 classes. What do the numbers look like? This article breaks it all down.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target and four-star running back Justice Haynes
Justice Haynes is the No. 1 running back in the country. (Mike Singer BlueandGold.com)

*** I’ve talked with various sources in the past couple weeks about running back recruiting for Notre Dame in the 2022 and 2023 classes, and there’s a lot of positives to report. To start, the Irish landed Miami Gulliver Prep’s Sedrick Irvin Jr., the nation’s No. 81 player and No. 4 running back in September, and I’m told the Notre Dame staff is fired up about Irvin’s upside. They obviously love his blood lines too with his father, Sedrick Sr., being one of the best backs in Michigan State history, and with NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin being a relative.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}