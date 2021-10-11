The Gold Standard: Notre Dame running back recruiting scoop

*** I’ve talked with various sources in the past couple weeks about running back recruiting for Notre Dame in the 2022 and 2023 classes, and there’s a lot of positives to report. To start, the Irish landed Miami Gulliver Prep’s Sedrick Irvin Jr., the nation’s No. 81 player and No. 4 running back in September, and I’m told the Notre Dame staff is fired up about Irvin’s upside. They obviously love his blood lines too with his father, Sedrick Sr., being one of the best backs in Michigan State history, and with NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin being a relative.