*** I got into the Dallas-Fort Worth airport on Saturday afternoon and hopped in my rental car (after an hour of standing in line for it) to drive up to Denison, Texas. The whole purpose of this trip was really to see Irish running back commit Jadarian Price; everything else was gravy. There are a lot of different reasons why high school recruits don’t do interviews with media. Price doesn’t talk much because he is just a young man who does not like the spotlight and is all about his teammates. Sometimes I hear about young men having this type of personality and then I form a differing opinion after talking to various folks, see their social media presence and talk to the young man in person for myself. In Price’s case, he far exceeded all expectations that I had.