 The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting scoop from Arizona
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 11:53:19 -0600') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Notre Dame recruiting scoop from Arizona

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spent a couple of days in Arizona last week gathering intel on Notre Dame recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Get the details on that and more in this week’s edition of The Gold Standard.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Kyle Kasper
The Fighting Irish are in contention for four-star pass catcher Kyler Kasper. (Mike Singer)

Notre Dame recruiting scoop from Arizona

*** I published my story on Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral class of 2022 defensive lineman Anthony Lucas on Sunday, and he insisted in the interview that he’s still wide open in his recruitment. However, it seems pretty clear that Alabama and Texas A&M are the frontrunners in this recruitment. Even though LSU doesn’t have a head coach, they’re still a real contender, too.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}