Anthony Lucas update: Where does he stand with Notre Dame, recruiting?
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral’s Anthony Lucas visited Alabama Nov. 13 and is planning a trip to Oregon in the coming weeks, too. Just when you think the nation’s No. 7 strong-side end and No. 80 overall player per Rivals is narrowing it down to a couple of schools, Lucas states — at least publicly — that he’s still wide open.
“Everybody,” Lucas said when asked who is still in the mix.
Back in August, Lucas named a top seven schools list of Alabama, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC. Those seven schools, plus UCLA, remain in the mix for the elite prospect.
Lucas is enrolling early and will sign in December. He might announce his school of choice on National Signing Day next month or go public with his decision at the Under Armour All-America Game in January.
Lucas discussed some of his top choices with BlueandGold.com.
Alabama: “They’re a championship program. They have great coaches there who develop really good athletes. Going there, I know that we’d have multiple first-round picks in my class.”
Texas A&M: “I like Texas A&M a lot. They have a great program and coaches. Coach Price has been there forever. I know he’d stay there and develop me. I love Coach Jimbo, Coach E-Rob, Coach Tommie and those guys. They’re great and make it a family atmosphere. I like how they’ve handled their quarterback situation with their backup stepping up and taking charge.”
LSU: “I want to see what they do with their coaching situation. Who will the new coaches be?”
Oregon: “They’re doing great. Coach [Mario] Cristobal is doing an amazing job. That’s a great school.”
Notre Dame: “It’s still going; I’m still communicating with them a lot. I love the academic and athletic prestige they have. That degree can take you anywhere in life. I love how they’ve been playing this year.”
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman are leading the charge for the Irish. They had him on campus in June for an official visit and again in late October for the USC game.
“I’m talking with those guys a lot,” Lucas said. “They text me almost every day. It’s good to get to know guys like Coach Elston and Coach Freeman. I’m also texting with Coach [Brian] Kelly.
“He really likes me on both sides of the ball — at tight end and defensive end,” Lucas said of Kelly. “He’s talked about me playing on both sides of the ball and how it’s a 40-year decision, not a four-year decision.”
Alabama and Texas A&M are rumored to be the favorites for Lucas, but there will be much more to happen down the stretch in his recruitment.
