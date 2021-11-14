Anthony Lucas update: Where does he stand with Notre Dame, recruiting?

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral’s Anthony Lucas visited Alabama Nov. 13 and is planning a trip to Oregon in the coming weeks, too. Just when you think the nation’s No. 7 strong-side end and No. 80 overall player per Rivals is narrowing it down to a couple of schools, Lucas states — at least publicly — that he’s still wide open. “Everybody,” Lucas said when asked who is still in the mix. Back in August, Lucas named a top seven schools list of Alabama, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC. Those seven schools, plus UCLA, remain in the mix for the elite prospect.

The Fighting Irish are one of the schools in pursuit of Lucas, a Rivals100 defensive lineman. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Lucas is enrolling early and will sign in December. He might announce his school of choice on National Signing Day next month or go public with his decision at the Under Armour All-America Game in January. Lucas discussed some of his top choices with BlueandGold.com. Alabama: “They’re a championship program. They have great coaches there who develop really good athletes. Going there, I know that we’d have multiple first-round picks in my class.” Texas A&M: “I like Texas A&M a lot. They have a great program and coaches. Coach Price has been there forever. I know he’d stay there and develop me. I love Coach Jimbo, Coach E-Rob, Coach Tommie and those guys. They’re great and make it a family atmosphere. I like how they’ve handled their quarterback situation with their backup stepping up and taking charge.” LSU: “I want to see what they do with their coaching situation. Who will the new coaches be?”