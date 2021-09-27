 The Gold Standard: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football quarterback recruiting nuggets & more
The Gold Standard: Notre Dame quarterback recruiting nuggets & more

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
In this edition of The Gold Standard, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer runs through the latest on the 2023 quarterback board, including insights on Rivals100 signal caller Dante Moore, and recruit reaction from key targets on the Irish’s 41-13 win over Wisconsin.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target and 2023 quarterback Dante Moore
The Fighting Irish are in hot pursuit of Rivals100 signal caller Dante Moore. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame quarterback recruiting nuggets

*** Notre Dame has offered five quarterback recruits in the 2023 class, one of whom has come off the board – Los Alamitos (Calif.) High’s Malachi Nelson to Oklahoma. The Irish have offered and are still in contact with the following four prospects: New Orleans Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning, Detroit Martin Luther King’s Dante Moore, Downey (Calif.) Warren Nico Iamaleava, Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Jackson Arnold and Maize (Kan.) High’s Avery Johnson.

