The Gold Standard: Notre Dame quarterback recruiting nuggets & more

*** Notre Dame has offered five quarterback recruits in the 2023 class, one of whom has come off the board – Los Alamitos (Calif.) High’s Malachi Nelson to Oklahoma. The Irish have offered and are still in contact with the following four prospects: New Orleans Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning, Detroit Martin Luther King’s Dante Moore, Downey (Calif.) Warren Nico Iamaleava, Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Jackson Arnold and Maize (Kan.) High’s Avery Johnson.